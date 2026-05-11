Integrity with AI: A Computer Weekly Downtime Upload podcast

Elsevier, the Dutch academic publisher of scientific and medical journals and papers, is around 145 years old and, over that time, it has experienced three major technological disrupters: the printing press, digital content via the world wide web and now artificial intelligence (AI).

For Jill Luber, chief technology officer at Elsevier, AI can be used to help researchers understand vast volumes of information. She says AI is able to look through all the text in the literature Elsevier holds: “AI can bubble up concepts and link together different articles.” Without AI’s help, this would normally take a human hours and hours and may even be impossible for someone to do.

According to Luber, AI gives researchers the ability to dig through the content, understanding information it contains, finding connections and surfacing existing concepts. Just as significant, Luber says it also reveals what she calls “white space”, the information that is not covered in the research papers.

Before AI, researchers used keyword searches to surface relevant pieces of research, as Luber explains: “Within the digital world, we did have very strong search algorithms that we could index entire sets of data. You would type in keywords for concepts you're looking for and the search engine would look across all of the literature based on those keywords and then surface up the information, as a list of hits.”

AI provides researchers with the ability to move beyond keyword searches and instead search whole concepts and neighboring concepts, not just keywords.

This helps researchers identify the veracity of any research articles surfaced by the AI engine. “What's really important in science is reproducibility. We have the ability now to look through all our content and find the research that has been reproduced,” she says. There is a higher level of trust associated with those articles where the research is reproducible, versus the research that no one has been able to reproduce.

While there are clearly plenty of benefits in using AI to support research, Luber notes that there is a big risk that a large language model (LLM) may hallucinate, and provide erroneous information. There is also the ever-present danger of bias. These have a direct impact on the quality and integrity of the research that can be done using AI tools. There is also a very real risk that researchers may trust the output produced by the AI tool, rather than investigate further into the insights that can now be so easily presented to them.

“As publishers we have a real responsibility to protect the academic publishing world from the AI that can create a 30-page research paper out of thin air on fake science. It is our job to protect the publishing world from that,” she says. “It is very worrying, and we've seen a major increase in fabricated science.”

It is a topic Luber recently spoke about at the London Book Fair.

While researchers should be aware of the risks of hallucinations when using AI tools to analyse legitimate research, Luber says: “We are seeing some models trained on specific science and health domains and they are getting better at answering domain-specific questions.”

Like many people working in AI, she recognises the importance of human oversight. This is analogous to the peer review human oversight that is well-established in academic publishing.

Elsevier’s primary AI tool is LeapSpace. This uses human evaluation, where different domain experts test the quality and accuracy of the outputs the models generate based on the questions asked. Luber says the evaluation looks at whether the correct information is being captured and, significantly, if the output is actually harmful. “We use human evaluation to continue to help us tweak the LLMs and the products that use them,” she adds.