Why digital leaders should build their personal branding

Building your personal brand as a digital leader can unlock key competencies vital for advancing your career and contributing to your organisation’s growth.

Unlocking Seven Key Competencies

1. Self-awareness: Know yourself is the first pillar of building a personal branding. During this process you build a greater self-awareness, understand your strengths, weaknesses, values, and craft a personal mission statement. This becomes your guiding light for making impactful decisions.

2. Communication: Master the art of storytelling to communicate what you stand for and stand out from the crowd. Develop empathetic communication skills, enhancing your writing, speaking, and listening abilities.

3. Creativity: Unleash your creativity and share ideas that resonate with your audience and attract new talent. Think outside the box and leverage generative AI tools like ChatGPT to craft compelling posts for diverse audiences.

4. Marketing: Think like a marketer; identify your target audience, understand their needs, and engage them effectively. Develop skills in market research, content creation, and social media marketing.

5. Social media: Building your brand online means mastering social media. Being a digital leader doesn't automatically make you a social media expert; there are rules and expertise to acquire.

6. Community Building: Forge a community of like-minded individuals who share your interests and values. Hone your networking and relationship-building skills whilst building your brand.

7. Leadership: Position yourself as a thought leader, sharing your journey and inspiring others both with your success and failures is a great way to attract the best talent to work with you.

As a digital leader with a compelling personal brand, you not only attract talent but also become a powerful brand ambassador for your company.

Developing your personal brand as a digital leader is not just an option; it's a strategic imperative. By doing so, you will attract top talent who are inspired to work with you and become a compelling brand ambassador for your company.

A well-developed personal brand makes you visible to individuals who want to work with you because of what you stand for. In today's competitive business environment, attracting and retaining top talent is vital.

In an era where talent is a company's most valuable asset, investing in personal branding is an investment in the future success of both the leader and the organisation.

Francine Beleyi is founder of Nucleus of Change, which helps digital leaders develop their personal branding