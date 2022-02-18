Why culture is critical for data integration

Data integration on its own is not enough. For real success, an organisation also needs to exploit data and analytics right across the business, embedding them in activities at every level, from the boardroom to the front line. In short, the organisation must become data-driven.

Why would you want to do that? The short answer is for strategic and real-time operational advantage. For instance, the data-driven organisation can proactively deliver continuous, and often real-time, insights across the business. Those can then support strategy and planning, decision-making, and digital engagement with customers, partners and suppliers.

In our research, we defined four stages on the data maturity journey that lead to becoming data-driven (see graphic below). We asked survey respondents a series of questions – about their organisation’s data management, culture and systems, for example, and its performance on a range of key business outcomes – and used their answers to build a scorecard. Of course, correlation is not causation, but the clear correlation we saw between data maturity and business performance is unlikely to be a coincidence.

Of course, getting to be data-driven is no easy task. It flags up a whole range of issues around data ownership and culture, for instance. Those, in turn, touch on people’s roles, authorities, responsibilities and liabilities, and the importance – and difficulty! – of creating a trust environment across your business units and IT.

It’s a people problem As our research into data maturity has confirmed, all those old problems of people not sharing or volunteering data remain present in many organisations. In particular, there is still far too much use of data ownership as political currency or power. If you doubt this affects your organisation, there are a few simple questions to ask. First, do people refer to it as “my data” or as “company data”? That is important because part of being a data-driven business is to treat data as a shared corporate asset (unless, of course, it is protected personal data, commercially confidential, or whatever). And in many cases, that’s going to require a mindset change. In other words, becoming a data-driven organisation might at first look like it’s mainly a process and technology challenge, but like so many other things in IT, in reality it is primarily a people problem.