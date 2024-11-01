What will the Employments Rights Bill mean for tech employers ?

Much has been speculated since the Labour Party first published its manifesto with groundbreaking legal changes pledged but without detail as to what this would mean for employers. So, what does the Bill say, how do we prepare for it and when?



Perhaps the most striking of the reforms is that unfair dismissal will become a day one right. This will change the landscape of the employment relationship, as employers (save in very particular circumstances) presently do not need to worry about employees complaining of unfair dismissal until they have been with their employer for two years. The current position gives employers time to assess whether an employee is the right fit for the business.

In the busy IT industry where specialist knowledge is key, employee turnover can be high and project work can facilitate the need for short-term contracts. However, the Bill, which will likely come into force in 2026, will mean that employers need to be much more careful in their recruitment process, as ending employment thereafter without a fair reason and fair process is likely to leave employers in hot water.

This will mean the employment market will become a tougher place, with businesses less keen to recruit new, untested talent. Employers may also look for AI solutions to undertake basic business functions where possible, to reduce overall headcount needs, all in the hope of avoiding costly tribunal claims.



There will be a consultation on a new statutory probation period (which is likely to be nine months), but, as yet there is no indication as to what this will mean for the new day one right. We would hope that it means it is more difficult for an employee to bring an unfair dismissal claim during their probation period, to restore some of the flexibility of the current system.



In the interim, it is sensible to refine hiring processes and ensure those interviewing prospective candidates are well-armed with the knowledge they need to identify the best candidates. Businesses should consider introducing further stages into hiring processes (such as more interviews and skills tests) to mitigate the risks of hiring someone ultimately unsuitable. Sensible employers will start looking at this, and the talent of their current workforce, at an early stage rather than waiting for the new law to come into force.



IT businesses which engage a flexible workforce with zero hours or flexible shift workers will also be in for a surprise. The changes proposed are complex, but in essence, if a worker has a zero-hours contract, employers will soon be obliged to offer them a guaranteed hours contract, reflecting the number of hours they worked during a particular reference period.

For shift workers, there will also be a right to reasonable notice of a shift, and for any changes to or cancellation of the same. ‘Reasonable’ notice is likely to be equal in length to the shift itself. To prepare, employers should consider how reliant they are on zero-hours or flexible workers, and whether to restructure these arrangements at this early stage. Where employers operate shift and project style work, refining the system for tracking and notifying shifts will be key – finding technical solutions to manage this, or ensuring managers are well trained in this area is essential.

Flexible working Further change is also coming to flexible working. This has been a hot topic for some time, with changes introduced only a few months ago. However, the Bill states that employers must be very clear in their reasoning for refusing any flexible working request and why they consider it to be unreasonable. This places a greater onus on employers to consider which of the eight reasons for refusal readily applies and whether they can in fact justify it when working flexibly has become an expectation for the lion's share of the workforce. This will be even more prevalent in the IT industry, where technology means it can already be difficult to justify why employees are not able to work remotely or flexibly. As such, though advance preparation is not necessarily needed for this change, employers should start to think about how they assess current requests, how this is documented and whether requests that they may in the past have considered inconvenient can actually be accommodated. Ultimately, when coupling this with the difficulties in hiring new employees caused by the other changes, allowing a slightly more flexible working pattern for existing and tested employees may be considered a lesser evil for businesses.