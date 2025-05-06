Unspoken risk: Human factors undermine trusted platforms

The Signal leak incident in which a journalist was inadvertently added to a group chat discussing classified American military operations – underscores a chilling truth: even the most secure platforms are vulnerable to human error. This wasn’t a breakdown in encryption or a zero-day exploit. It was a simple, all-too-human mistake with potentially devastating consequences; a stark reminder of the high stakes involved in cyber security.

Are encrypted platforms like Signal safe?

Considering the design of the Signal messaging application and inherent security controls, the answer is yes. Encrypted messaging platforms are technically sound, offering state-of-the-art end-to-end encryption. However, encryption is not a substitute for judgment or process. These tools are vulnerable to misuse and abuse if contextual governance and user discipline are lacking. The assumption that secure tools ensure secure communication is dangerously misleading. Human error – misaddressing messages, mismanaging access, or misunderstanding context – can completely undermine even the strongest security frameworks. Even the best examples of secure design can fail when you add humans. Tools rarely break, but the trust and control around them often do.

Read more about communications and encryption Computer Weekly speaks to Julie Kawai Herdman, daughter of Thomas Herdman, the only person in custody for distributing Sky ECC encrypted phones.

Swiss ePost chief Renato Stalder bets on encrypted communications as demand for letter delivery falls.

Apple has appealed to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal over an order by home secretary Yvette Cooper to give the UK access to customers’ data protected by Advanced Data Protection encryption. What happens next?

Consider this case study a caution and a call to action. Mistakes are inevitable, but systems can be designed to detect and minimise the impact of those errors. Communication security must be reframed as a human-centered challenge, where technical controls are complemented by cultural change and operational safeguards. Cyber security professionals who want to shape a human-centered approach to security should keep the following principles in mind.