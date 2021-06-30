UK data exchanges with EU can continue after adequacy decision - but for how long?

The European Commission has finally granted the UK data adequacy, only two days before the expiry of the extended transition period for data flows. This means that, for now, European businesses can continue to send data to the UK without additional safeguards and paperwork. This is great news for UK plc, especially the tech sector, but there’s a sting in the tail.

The UK adequacy decision is uniquely vulnerable. It has a sunset clause, so will have to be formally reviewed and presented again for approval in 2025.

It will be under continuous review because the Commission, the European Parliament and the European Data Protection Board all fear that the UK intends to diverge significantly from the approach to data protection enshrined in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The EC has already included an exception – data may not be transferred to the UK for the purpose of processing immigration, because the UK Court of Appeal ruled that UK data protection exemptions for immigration control are unlawful.