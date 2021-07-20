Sparsely staffed offices: the new post-pandemic cyber gap

When the word cyber attack is used, many people picture a hacker hunched over a computer in a distant location, accessing networks remotely. But attacks on your networks don’t necessarily have to begin offsite. Many businesses have weaknesses in their physical security posture, making it easy for malicious actors to access vital systems from inside the office.

Since the pandemic began, many offices have been either empty or much less crowded than they were the year before. This creates ideal conditions for attackers to gain physical access to abandoned or minimally staffed locations. While the opportunities to tailgate (follow behind someone) into facilities have lessened because of low foot traffic, it is still easy to gain entry to a building.

Sparsely staffed offices also give an attacker more time to locate poorly secured or unlocked ingress points. There are a number of readily available tools that allow an attacker with minimal skills to bypass locking mechanisms. While most locations have alarm systems in place, they are often on a set schedule – something else an attacker may keep in mind. But an attacker can also knock on the front door just as easily.

Knock knock In the middle of the pandemic, I was onsite at the offices of a retail chain, performing the physical security review portion of a social engineering job. I posed as a fire extinguisher inspector. I looked the part, with steel-toe boots, blue jeans, a clipboard, and a work shirt I had had custom-made that matched their vendor. The location I visited would typically have close to 100 people during the workday, but because of the pandemic, they adopted a work-from-home policy and there were probably only five people there when I visited. I rang the bell at the front door several times before an employee just popped the door open. I didn’t even have the chance to give him my cover story before he went back to his desk, located near the rear of the office. He was more irritated that his work was interrupted than he was concerned about verifying a vendor he let into the building. Sometimes it is just that easy!

Once inside… Once an attacker has access to a location, there are plenty of options. They could do something as simple as steal equipment which may have sensitive information on it, or do something more malicious that could allow persistent access to the network. For persistent access, they could locate a live network jack and connect a device that calls back to an attacker-controlled IP. The attacker could then use this as their foothold within the network. An attacker could also connect a wireless device to the network and as long as they were within a reasonable distance, they could just connect over the Wi-Fi. These are just two examples of devices being used, but there are numerous other methods. An attacker could just clear the password for the local administrator if workstation hard drives are not encrypted. The attacker would then just log in to the host to begin an attack or load up a beacon that would connect back to their command and control (C2) server. This may sound unrealistic, but on some of the engagements I have been on, entire floors were devoid of employees and I was able to work at a relatively calm pace. Before the pandemic, I was typically rushed and would have to locate an empty workspace before I could begin. Due to social distancing recommendations, you are typically given a wide berth with what few people are at a location. This also gives an attacker more time to rummage through desks to find sensitive information, such as passwords or personally identifiable information (PII).