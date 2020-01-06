Security Think Tank: Let’s call time on inciting fear among users

Traditionally, business users are not directly engaged with day-to-day IT security activities and are therefore not briefed on why security is important both to them and the enterprise overall. As a result, IT security is often widely regarded as an “IT problem”.

The security industry has tried to address this in different ways, including blaming end-users for incidents (which results in people not reporting anything to avoid getting into trouble), and forcing security on employees with complicated solutions (which leads to users finding innovative workarounds in order to carry out the activities required to do their job).

The “hoodie hacker” was born from the idea of adopting imagery that would resonate with people and dissuade them from carrying out activities that put the organisation at risk.

However, as with the tactic of blaming end-users, this approach can also incite fear. Any errors, however small, are believed to result in an event occurring that is disproportionately “bad”. This is potentially counterproductive – in making IT security frightening, confusing and obscure, the temptation is to ignore it. Someone in finance, for example, might feel they have no power to stop a hacker.

When searching for a solution to this conundrum, it is important to remember that crime in general is not new. The vast majority of cyber crime is rooted in traditional illegal activities that have been occurring since the beginning of the human race. Even “modern” cyber attacks, such as the oft-quoted Nigerian prince scam, can be traced back to the 1700s and the last Anglo-Spanish war.

In general, people understand crime. Leaving a car unlocked means it is more likely to get stolen. Letting random people into the house can increase the chance of being robbed. Locking the doors of the house but leaving windows open gives burglars an easy route in. But there is a disconnect when it comes to translating these events into their cyber equivalents – failure to use passwords and responding to phishing attacks, for example.