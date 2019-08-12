Security Think Tank: Balancing data accessibility with security controls

Data architects and infosecurity professionals might work for the same organisation and spend much of their time dealing with data, but that is often where the similarities end. While data architects focus on how data can flow smoothly and quickly through the organisation, security professionals are tasked with containing data as much as possible so that it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

In other words, the two professions live in competing worlds.

But as a growing number of enterprises realise that data is key to their success, we need to look for ways for these two “sides” to align their objectives and strengthen their working relationship. This calls for a balance between access to data being granted only to those who need to view it, and making sure data is always available where and when it is required to allow the organisation to function.

This isn’t as big an ask as it may first appear. At their core, both groups recognise that data integrity is fundamental, which means keeping confidential data confidential. The domains may compete, but they run parallel to each other, rather than in opposite directions.

Core challenges But there are challenges. Cyber security teams often focus on the macro and micro levels, looking at specific fields, such as how individual files are accessed and how this access will be granted. At the other end of the spectrum, data architects often work at the conceptual level, or on data models that assume an ideal of free information flow. Areas of conflict include infosec professionals objecting to data being combined and publicly accessed, or finding that users have stored duplicate copies outside centralised business intelligence tools, while data architects often don't want to deal with network segregation. Problems are exacerbated by the lack of interaction between the two groups. In some organisations, this occurs only if security wants details of what data is present within a data object, or when the architects need confirmation that they can store more data in yet another cloud provider.