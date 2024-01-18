Powering up cyber security defences with AI

Data has never been more valuable. It’s the lifeblood of modern business and is simultaneously increasingly vulnerable to attack. The growing use of hybrid cloud and remote working means that bad actors have a larger attack surface than ever before. The result? A rapidly evolving threat landscape that’s progressively more difficult to police.

On top of increasing avenues of attack, managing the growing volumes of information is creating data overloads, putting added pressure on an ever more stretched workforce. Add in new apps and IT infrastructure, as well as skills shortages, and the situation starts to look problematic. It’s therefore not a huge surprise that security is often lagging behind where it needs to be to be effective in today’s digital-first world.

All of this means it’s never been more essential for IT managers to quickly find ways to bring a disparate number of elements behind a unified set of defences. Fortunately, this is an objective that is increasingly being achieved by the implementation of next generation AI tools, and IT managers can use the technology to help get ahead of potential attacks.

A complex security landscape The need for organisations to more effectively monitor their IT security infrastructure, combined with making sense of their growing volumes of data, requires a high degree of expertise and a lot of time. This can cause organisations and IT leaders specifically to feel like they're on the back foot against their attackers. In addition, this highly diverse environment employs lots of different security methodologies. For example, securing your endpoints is very different to securing an S3 bucket in the cloud. Enter AI. Traditional AI is very effective at classification, so it's especially useful at sifting and sorting events across a diverse IT environment. There's always activity happening that could be 'bad', but 80% of it is likely to be harmless. However, the opportunity for malicious activity always exists. No one wants to miss an attack or data-related issue, which risks everything being ranked as important. Fortunately, AI is brilliant at ranking events from high to low priority, ensuring action and effort can be diverted where it's most urgently needed.

We know that malicious actors are starting to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to facilitate attacks, but on the other hand, AI can also be a powerful tool within the hands of cyber security professionals.

Do AI and ML hold the promise of helping cyber pros achieving the holy grail of operating quicker, cheaper, and with higher efficiency? We shouldn’t hold our breath, says Nominet’s Paul Lewis. With the introduction of generative AI, there's a second defensive front opening. There’s potential to make a real impact on the ongoing skills shortage through its use of natural language processing (NLP). By translating security alerts into plain English, security teams receive notifications that are clear and immediately actionable.