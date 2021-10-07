Open source for good

In the community effort to help a struggling family build a home, everyone selflessly pitches in, drawing on their own experiences as homeowners, focused on ensuring that this family’s house goes up as quickly and as cost-effectively as possible. Each individual is working with an eye to the future, making sure the place will last so that this family can build a better life for themselves.

This is how the open source community works. Across the planet – the biggest neighbourhood of all – tens of millions of cutting-edge software developers share what they know for the common good, and they do it, in an otherwise fiercely competitive world, giving each other free access to even their most ingenious, breakthrough computer code. Open source is a development model based on pulling down walls, not putting them up. It’s the power of many, and it works – 99% of the Fortune 500 relies on open source.

In the pandemic, open source has been critical. It has touched billions of lives, and it has saved lives. I saw this unfold daily at SUSE, which specialises in bringing open source software to business. I marvelled at the importance of universal access to critical code to design contact-tracing technology, helping unravel the complexities of the virus’s path across the planet.

When Singapore led the world implementing contact-tracing, open source made it possible. When large-scale Covid-19 testing and analysis became available, open source made it possible (and we are proud to have empowered our customer, Ruvos, to achieve this). When healthcare organisations needed a cost-effective way to analyse torrents of data at a moment’s notice, open source made it possible.

Open source pervades our lives. It is a remarkable, often unsung, force for good. Open source software is embedded in mammogram machines, it powers autonomous driving to make people safer on the road, air traffic control systems at airports, and weather forecasting technology to warn of storms and even earthquakes. It keeps trains on the rails and satellites in the air, and it helps fight climate change by helping farmers to discover new ways to grow their crops. It has helped unbanked people become banked in the developing world, enabling them to start businesses and change the destiny of a family or entire community for generations.