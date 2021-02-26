On digital identity, the government gets it wrong again

It’s easy to criticise the government for wasting £175m on one of their many identity systems, but the problem of establishing identity online is one of the great technical challenges of our time.

Since the 1960s, we’ve used personal information such as usernames and passwords to link inbound traffic to a specific account. This approach made sense in the 1960s for logging on to one computer, but today the average person has more than 130 online accounts.

Along with usernames and passwords, we’re frequently asked for our full name, contact information, payment details, addresses, date of birth, bank statements, utility bills and mother’s maiden name to establish who we are. Stored on the servers of hundreds of companies, this information is traded both legally and illegally as we’re tracked and profiled by advertisers and targeted by criminals.

In its latest attempt to solve the problem of identity, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) recently published its draft rules of the road for governing the future use of digital identities.

Trust framework The Trust Framework policy paper outlines the government’s commitment to taking “a leading role in developing the digital identity market”. In treating “identity” as a product or service to be sold by commercial identity providers, DCMS is overlooking the fact that “identity” can instead be expressed as the response to a specific question, asked by one organisation and answered by another. For example: “Are you over 18?”; “Do you have a monthly income over £1,200?”; “Do you have less than three points on your driving licence?”; “Are you a resident of the UK?”; “Can the police identify you if you break the law?”. The data needed to answer these questions is held by different companies and government bodies and should not be centralised by commercial identity providers. The Foundation 2 proposal, developed by Demos, argues that these questions can be expressed as standardised requests, developed and maintained by a new standards body and routed between existing organisations. Each request would perform a specific function while using the minimum amount of personal data – for example, the answer to the question, “Do you have a monthly income over £1,200?” would be either yes or no. The government should not be developing these standards, it should be regulating them. We argue that a new standards body, funded by industry, should develop these standards and that the regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), should then license organisations to send or receive these requests. This would reduce the financial burden on the state and avoid the risk of regulatory capture that occurs when governments attempt to both develop and regulate new standards. When a person chooses to interact with an organisation, these standardised requests would be sent to their device’s operating system (OS) provider, such as Apple, Google or Microsoft. The OS provider would match the organisation making the requests to the organisations that could respond, check that they were licensed by the regulator, and present the user with the option to consent. This would show the name of the organisation making the request, the type of requests and the organisations that could respond. If the user consents, the OS provider would route these requests to the right organisation, a direct connection would be established and a response would be returned. Without using any personal information, this process would connect an organisation that needs something with an organisation that can provide it, all within a standardised, regulated, consent-based architecture.