Is the EU better equipped than the US to supervise the use of facial recognition?

Is Big Brother watching us? For the past few weeks, Clearview AI has been attracting a lot of attention. The controversial startup is currently the target of a class action lawsuit with similar alleged violations of privacy laws that Facebook was accused of a few weeks ago.

This slightly dystopian facial recognition app allows users to upload a photo and compare it with the app’s large database, which results in finding all the images in which the same person appears, and a list of websites on which the matching images were found. An investigation led by the New York Times revealed that Clearview AI was sold to nearly 600 US law enforcement agencies, as well as private security firms for use in investigatory work.

Unsurprisingly, the app has started to attract significant criticism. Among its critics, Twitter has been contesting Clearview AI’s use of photos uploaded onto the social media platform by users to feed its database.

Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat Senator, also reached out to the founder of Clearview AI through a letter that set out 14 questions about the app and requiring disclosure of the list of law enforcement agencies and companies that use its technology. The attorney general of New Jersey has banned the use of Clearview AI by police services in the state.

Figures-wise, the database contains more than three billion images, all collected on the internet, the majority of which come from social media sites. The app is said to successfully match images in 75% of cases. Importantly, most images are obtained in violation of the terms and conditions of social media sites.

Also, most individuals whose photos end up in the Clearview AI database have not consented to such use of their image. There is currently no evidence to confirm that the results obtained through the app are reliable, and Clearview AI has not been formally authorised by any US state authority, despite being used by law enforcement agencies. In the light of this, the potential risks are high.

Clearview AI relies on facial recognition technology through the use of biometric data. The value and usefulness of such technology is irrefutable, the authentication and identification of individuals by facial recognition having the potential to be used in a variety of domains.

Facial recognition is already used to access administrative and commercial services, such as banking, to unlock one’s phone or to facilitate passport control. Nonetheless, the risks associated with the use of facial recognition for illegal or generalised surveillance and the potential hacking of biometric data in the event of a security failure are significant. Such risks reflect the concerns raised by various parties.