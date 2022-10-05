How to maximise tech recruitment in an uncertain and unpredictable market 

Technology is a sector experiencing boom conditions. Nevertheless, with an uncertain economic outlook and rising inflation and business costs, there have been reports of Big Tech hiring freezes or significant slowdowns as they take stock of the road ahead.

The reality is that most Big Tech is continuing to hire, certainly at a contractor level and for specific business-critical roles. However, there may be a drop in overall volumes in the short to medium term – meaning more talent could potentially be available to other tech firms and teams.

As yet, we haven’t seen any evidence of a slowdown in hiring among smaller employers. Our experience of the market is that there remains intense demand and competition for tech talent to drive digital transformation, customer-centricity and innovation, especially for roles such as software developers, data analysts and cyber security specialists.

In the UK, for example, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the tech sector increased its employment by 56,000 in the second quarter of 2022 – one of the biggest quarterly rises in recent years.

Our preliminary research shows that many sectors intend to expand their tech teams over the next 12 months, with retail, education, healthcare and technology leading the charge.

But it remains to be seen how this will continue to play out as inflation, salaries and running costs rise for businesses across most developed economies.