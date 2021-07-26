Government-led innovation can help cyber startups find a market

Some cyber startups are born because the founder wants to crack a particular market or solve a particular challenge, such as making passwords better or preventing disinformation. Others are product-led and are rooted in deep scientific research.

Whatever the origin story, solutions will inevitably be stronger if they are not built in a vacuum.

We need to bring cyber innovators closer to the organisations in the public and private sectors that understand the risks in the real world. And we need to create products that match the needs of the market.

There are a few reasons why achieving a close product-market fit is especially hard in cyber. Firstly, the most innovative solutions tend to draw on deep technology and involve long research and development cycles. It can take years before the product team are ready to lift their heads up and allow the company to start thinking about the customer.

The data shows that these early-stage cyber startups and spinouts struggle to attract investment, which is pouring into more mature firms instead. They are developing technology to solve challenges that industry isn’t even aware it needs yet, but investors struggle to see who would buy the product.

Investors want metrics, proof points and market validation – something cyber innovators working on the very edge cases of technology can’t provide early on. This scenario is characteristic of startups working with any deep technology and is particularly common in cyber.

Secondly, a huge amount of innovation taking place in cyber is grounded in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. But what are these algorithms learning from, and how relevant is the data if it’s not coming from the real world? And how does sophisticated AI that appears to work in mysterious ways fit into organisations that are increasingly adopting a zero-trust security stance? Tomorrow’s generation of AI-centric cyber products could struggle to find a place in the market if they remain obscure.

The cyber security sector itself is also shrouded in mystery. CISOs and governments are understandably guarded about what they can reveal about the exact nature of their security vulnerabilities. This makes it harder for startups to understand where the market is going or where the innovation gaps are.