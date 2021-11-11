Building bridges to better diversity

As a leader, you have a responsibility to create bridges. And, as a leader, building that bridge is my responsibility – because it should not be the responsibility of outsiders to build bridges to your organisation.

As organisations look to increase diversity, their leadership teams have to do more than set targets − they have to build bridges, which they cross to put themselves in a different, often uncomfortable environment. This will lead to an understanding of how difficult and lonely the journey can be for women and people of colour.

Building bridges has never been more important. To truly benefit and deliver a meaningful change, organisations will need to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. The reason is that for women and people of colour, you are often the one in discomfort, and that discomfort is what creates barriers.

It is harder to raise a counter-perspective if you are the only one in the room who is different. You have to draw on reserves of courage to assert that perspective and constantly quell the feeling of discomfort. None of this is visible, and your peers may not realise it, but they will interact with you differently when you are the only woman or person of colour in the room.

The reason for this is that a set cultural behaviour exists, usually in the form of a similar set of interests or a common lifestyle.

When a common culture exists, it leaves no inroads for interaction, no natural way to be part of that group, which means women and people of colour are always outsiders, and a continuous level of discomfort exists. Therefore, if organisations want to succeed at diversity, they need to create environments where women and people of colour feel familiar.

Developing this culture will benefit everyone. There is an African parable that says: “If you want to run fast, run alone; if you want to run far, run together.” This has taught me the importance of doing something really meaningful that has longevity. It’s the work you do in partnership.

Working in partnership does mean that sometimes you have to slow down to go further. Indeed, probably the most meaningful and contributory thing I have ever done was to be part of a team that enabled additional space exploration and experimentation. I had the opportunity, over three summer internships, to participate in writing the code responsible for the power distribution on the International Space Station, when I was a Nasa computer scientist.

If organisations are to tackle diversity effectively, it will require a team effort.