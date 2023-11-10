As the jobs market evolves, maximise opportunities, mitigate AI risk

We are on the precipice of a revolution in the workplace – and it’s not down to a generational divide.

AI is one of the highest profile, fastest moving types of technology we've seen in a generation.

Whether you believe it will have negative consequences or be a force for good, there's no denying it's having something of a moment – and may soon become as ubiquitous as social media or the Internet across our personal and professional lives.

The ubiquity of AI and workplace impact AI was once solely used by tech companies and embedded in behemoth machines (think IBM’s Watson), but the technology has developed to the point where it fits in our pockets. What’s more, it has become far more accessible for everyday use thanks to the rise of generative AI. As AI systems have become more accessible and familiar, they have started to impact how we work and what kinds of jobs we do. Recent figures from the OECD found that 27% of jobs could become automated in the future. While this is undoubtedly a headline-grabbing stat, it’s less shocking in context. For example, data from Dell Technologies and the Institute for the Future (IFTF) in 2018 found that 85% of the jobs that will exist in 2030 hadn't even been invented yet – meaning that, while there will be a change to the jobs we do just now, different roles will be created that don’t currently exist. But, while there are worrying predictions about the number of jobs that could fall by the wayside, I would counter by saying that we aren’t at that point yet. There’s probably still quite a long way to go, and despite the hype, AI also brings a wealth of opportunity to the workplace.

Maintaining the value of people We are seeing some sectors where AI is already proving beneficial – finance and law in particular – whereby what were once very manual and time-consuming jobs can be offloaded onto an automated tool. This was something the World Economic Forum called out in a 2020 report. However, rather than seeing AI as something that will “steal” jobs, we must reframe our thinking. As with the Dell Technologies research, we should consider that human jobs may not necessarily become redundant but instead evolve, creating opportunities for workers to upskill. This is far from the first major technological advancement organisations have faced. The introduction of the Internet followed by social media transformed how we worked, connected and promoted our wares. As AI advances at a rapid pace, there will still be a place for people within organisations, but with an increasing requirement for them to interact with advancing technology. Of course, there will be caution and nervousness about the power and potentially negative consequences of these systems in the workplace. Therefore, it is the role of employers to build trust in the technology, ensuring that regulation, ethical consideration and responsible use are upmost in everyone’s minds. I urge that we all take a breath, keep calm and focus on the opportunity when it comes to how AI will shape what we do at work in the future.