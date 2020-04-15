A legal perspective on data breaches and home working

In recent weeks, the majority of businesses have focused on setting up their employees to be able to work from home. In parallel to this, we have seen an increase in companies being targeted with cyber attacks by opportunist criminals who are seeking to take advantage of the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.

This article examines how organisations can deal with cyber attacks during this period of remote working and what the regulators are expecting in respect of breach notification.

The ICO’s stance In response to Covid-19, the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) published a short statement for organisations entitled Data protection and coronavirus: what you need to know. This provided some helpful guidance on the ICO’s position regarding data security. The ICO states: “During the pandemic, staff may work from home more frequently than usual and they can use their own device or communications equipment. Data protection law doesn’t prevent that, but you’ll need to consider the same kinds of security measures for homeworking that you’d use in normal circumstances.” In practice, this means that remote working is not an excuse to implement less stringent security measures than you would have otherwise had in place. The standard remains that organisations must ensure that an appropriate level of security is applied to the personal data that they process. Data security does not end with system security – careful consideration must also be given to the disposal and transportation of documents. The ICO has in the past fined organisations for not disposing of documents containing personal data in a secure manner. All home working policies should cover guidance on how employees should be dealing with documents when working remotely.

Does Covid-19 alter the breach notification thresholds? While the ICO’s statement did not specifically address data breach notification, the regulator has previously commented in relation to a possible delay in responding to data subject rights requests with “we can’t extend statutory timescales”. When applying this to data breach notification, organisations should continue to plan to notify within 72 hours of being made aware of the incident. In addition, the current circumstances do not affect the thresholds for breach notification – in layperson’s terms, notification to the ICO is required where there is a risk to the affected individuals and notification to the affected individuals themselves where there is a high risk.

Will the ICO exercise any leniency? The ICO’s statement indicates a degree of pragmatism but falls short of complete leniency. “We understand that resources, whether they are finances or people, might be diverted away from usual compliance or information governance work. We won’t penalise organisations that we know need to prioritise other areas or adapt their usual approach during this extraordinary period.” Organisations should remember that, in order to notify, they do not have to know every detail about how the breach happened and who has been affected. Indeed, the ICO allows organisations to file a follow-up notification form once the organisation has concluded its investigation into the incident. This approach would allow an organisation to meet its statutory obligation.