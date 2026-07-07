Tesco VMware migration shows backup incompatibilities

The ongoing legal dispute between supermarket chain Tesco and Broadcom/VMware illustrates the challenges IT departments are likely to face if they plan to migrate to an alternative hypervisor.

The contract dispute with VMware has led Tesco to take the decision to replace its entire virtual server estate with an alternative hypervisor by 2027. In its filing, Tesco said the timeframe of the migration has created operational and commercial risk, as well as resulting in “material cost and disruption to the business”.

Tesco said it has incurred additional costs as it needed to develop or buy functionality and support interoperability that was only available on VMware. In particular, Tesco said the Veeam backup and Zerto’s data security products it uses are not currently interoperable with any other server virtualisation platforms.

Following completion of its acquisition of VMware in November 2023, Broadcom consolidated VMware products into product bundles such as VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) and rolled out subscription-based pricing.

Some VMware customers, like Tesco, have been negatively impacted by these changes, which has not only seen them having to buy VMware products they do not use because they are included in the product bundle, but they have also seen a price hike due to licensing costs of the VMware product bundle.

Tesco’s claim concerns a five-year contract it originally signed in 2021 for VMware and VMware support. Broadcom refused to fulfil the contract, claiming the products the supermarket chain had purchased under its original agreement were no longer available.

While it is unclear from the legal filings which hypervisor platforms Tesco has selected, what is clear is that the product is not a like-for-like replacement, and the retailer is having to do remedial work to get it working.