Vibe coding: A question of chicken feed or food

The state of AI in software engineering report from Harness, based on a Coleman Parker poll of 900 software engineers in the US, UK, France and Germany, found that almost two-thirds of the people surveyed (63%) are already using artificial intelligence (AI) tools for code generation, and just over half (51%) anticipate that AI tools will significantly impact the speed of code creation.

AI is being used to help developers speed up coding. In September, Government Digital Services (GDS) reported the results of a trial using AI coding assistants, which found that trial participants saved an average of 56 minutes a working day when using such tools. The biggest impact reported was on the creation of code and analysis, where an average of 24 minutes a day were saved.

GDS’s trial found that over half of the users reported spending less time searching for information or examples, completing tasks faster, solving problems more efficiently and enjoying their job more.

But vibe coding takes the ability to code fast to another level, allowing software engineers to specify what they want to achieve in natural language. It uses generative AI (GenAI) tools like Anthropic’s Claude Code in a way that enables people to use natural language queries to generate software. This promises to lower the barrier to entry for software developers and enable them to create application software far easier. But there are a number of caveats.

Simon Ritter, deputy chief technology officer at Azul Systems, recently spoke to Computer Weekly about some of the challenges in using natural language to write programs.

The first issue a programmer is likely to face, in his experience, is that the majority of programs are written in English-like programming languages that are deterministic, which means the programmer effectively tells the computer exactly what it needs to do: there should be no misunderstanding between what the programmer writes as code, how that code is interpreted by the computer and how it is converted into machine code that instructs the computer’s central processing unit (CPU) what to do.

A compiler translates source code into machine code which can then be run. An interpreter converts and executes the code in real time. In both cases, programmers rely on compilers and interpreters to do the conversion to machine code accurately.