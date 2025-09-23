Podcast: How to get value from unstructured data

We talk to Nasuni founder and chief technology officer (CTO) Andres Rodriguez about the characteristics needed from storage to make optimal use of unstructured data in the enterprise, as well as the challenge of its scale.

He says the cloud has changed everything, with the cloud model of working providing a blueprint for a single pool of storage accessible from anywhere.

He also says enterprises need to classify, tag and curate data to build rich metadata that can boost corporate knowledge of and access to data, as well as to access it for artificial intelligence (AI), such as via Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectors.

What is the nature of the obstacles to optimal use of unstructured data in the enterprise? It really is all about scale. I mean, if you go back to what unstructured data is, it’s all of the files in the file servers, the NAS [network-attached storage], etc. It’s all of that work product. So, if you are an architecture firm, it’s design drawings. If you’re a manufacturing firm, it’s design drawings and simulations. All of that ends up in the files, in the file systems of the enterprise. • Listen to the full podcast with Nasuni’s founder and CTO, Andres Rodriguez And in every organisation, in addition to that, there’s the classic office documents – Excel and PowerPoints and Word documents and PDFs. Those are generic across all industries. And so, you end up with this sort of huge potential repository that could be mined to add value to the organisation. But the challenge is, how do you access it? How do you control access to it at the same time that you can access it? And then, how do you plug it into the tools that are going to give you insights into that data? And doing that at scale is a really formidable challenge.

So, what do customers need from the way unstructured data is stored so that they can gain as much insight from it as possible? The first thing is there’s so much of it in organisations that what ends up happening with traditional approaches is you end up with lots of silos of data. You know, the data gets stored in devices, the devices are all over the place, etc. If it’s a large organisation, there could be different geographic locations where employees are located, and they need high-performance access to files in those locations. So you end up building silos for those. It could just be capacity. You run out of capacity in one file server, so you deploy another one and another one, and you end up with this incredible number of file servers. So, when you look to do things that are valuable with the data, you realise that it’s become impossible because the data is in so many different silos, and it’s hard to get to the silos and aggregate them in any sort of logical way. The cloud changed all that. Many organisations, especially large organisations that have consolidated their unstructured data, their file data, into the cloud, have realised this enormous gain, which is that the data is now consolidated in one logical space that is infinitely scalable, and it’s available at very high levels of performance from anywhere in the world. The cloud is infinite and the cloud is everywhere. And so, that is an incredible foundational piece for them to be able to tap into that data repository, that unstructured data repository, and gather insights from the data.