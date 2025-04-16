CVE Foundation pledges continuity after Mitre funding cut

In the wake of the abrupt termination of the Mitre contract to run CVE Programme, a group of vulnerability experts and members of Mitre’s existing CVE Board have launched a new non-profit with the intention of safeguarding the programme’s future.

The CVE Foundation’s founders want to ensure the continuity, viability and stability of the 25-year-old CVE Programme, which up to today (April 16) has been operated as a US government-funded initiative, with oversight and management provided by Mitre under contract.

Even reckoning without the impact of Mitre’s loss of the CVE programme contract – which is one of a number of Mitre-held government contracts axed in recent weeks – and has already led to layoffs at the DC-area contractor – the CVE Board members say they already had longstanding concerns about the sustainability and neutrality of such a globally relied-upon resource being tied to a single government.

Their concerns became suddenly heightened after a letter from Mitre’s Yosry Barsoum warning that the CVE Programme was under threat circulated this week. “CVE, as a cornerstone of the global cyber security ecosystem, is too important to be vulnerable itself,” said Kent Landfield, an officer of the foundation.

“Cyber security professionals around the globe rely on CVE identifiers and data as part of their daily work – from security tools and advisories to threat intelligence and response. Without CVE, defenders are at a massive disadvantage against global cyber threats.”

The founders said that while they hoped today would never come, they have spent the past year working diligently in the background to create a strategy to transition the CVE system into a dedicated, independent non-profit.

Unlike Mitre – originally a computer research spin-out at MIT in Boston that now operates multiple R&D efforts – the CVE Foundation will be solely dedicated to delivering high-quality vulnerability identification, and maintaining the integrity and availability of the existing CVE Programme database on behalf of security professionals worldwide.

The foundation says its official launch marks a “major step toward eliminating a single point of failure in the vulnerability management ecosystems” and safeguarding the programme’s reputation as a trusted, community-driven resource.

“For the international cyber security community, this move represents an opportunity to establish governance that reflects the global nature of today’s threat landscape,” the founders said.

Community in shock Although at the time of writing the CVE Programme remains up and running, with new commits made to its GitHub in the past hours, reaction to the contract’s cancellation has been swift and scathing. “With 25 years of consistent public funding, the CVE framework is embedded into security programmes, vendor feeds, and risk assessment workflows,” said Tim Grieveson, CSO and executive vice-president at ThingsRecon, an attack surface discovery specialist. “Without it, we risk breaking the common language that keeps security teams aligned to identify and address vulnerabilities effectively. “Delays in sharing vulnerability data would increase response times and give threat actors the upper hand,” he added. “With regulations like SEC, NIS2, and Dora demanding real-time risk visibility, a lack of understanding of risk exposure and any delayed response could seriously hinder the ability to react effectively.” To maintain existing levels of resilience in the face of the shutdown, it’s important for security leaders to ensure organisations have a clear understanding of their attack surface and their suppliers, said Grieveson. Added to this, collaboration and information sharing in the security community will become even more essential than it already is. Read more on this story Mitre, the operator of the world-renowned CVE repository, has warned of significant impacts to global cyber security standards, and increased risk from threat actors, as it emerges its US government contract will lapse imminently. Chris Burton, head of professional services at Yorkshire-based penetration testing and security services provider Pentest People, said he hoped cooler heads would prevail. “It’s completely understandable there are concerns about the government pulling funding for the Mitre CVE Programme; it’s a troubling development for the security industry,” he said. “If the issue is purely financial, crowdfunding could offer a viable path forward, rallying public support for a project many believe in,” added Burton. “If it’s operational, there may be an opportunity for a dedicated community board to step in and lead. “Either way, this isn’t the end, it’s a chance to rethink and reimagine. Let’s not panic just yet; there are still options on the table, as a global community. I think we should see how this unfolds.”