NAS storage: TrueNAS aims to make it big in Europe

Small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) and entry-level NAS maker iXsystems is less well-known this side of the Atlantic, but aims at getting more customers here than in the US.

“Europe is clearly the region where our systems are being deployed more quickly,” said iXsystems director Brett Davis, speaking during a recent IT Press Tour event in Silicon Valley. “That’s because Europe is more advanced in terms of adopting open source solutions, and that’s more often the case in data storage.”

iXsystems’ TrueNAS operating system has been downloaded more than 500,000 times, and is freely installable on any server hardware. It’s based on OpenZFS and is a file system with the same functionality you’d find in much more expensive NAS systems.

“The success of the community version of TrueNAS is remarkable,” said Davis. “It popularises our software among organisations that go on to buy our arrays, in which everything is already integrated and which are much less costly than those of our competitors. And, the version of TrueNAS that comes on our hardware can protect against ransomware.”

Early in the year, iXsystems launched a 2U array, the TrueNAS H30, which has high availability fault tolerance, can go to 720TB of capacity, and has the Fangtooth version 25.04 of its OS.