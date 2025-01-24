MPs and peers start inquiry into Russian and Chinese sabotage threats to subsea internet cables

MPs and peers have launched an inquiry into the UK’s ability to protect undersea internet cables that link the country with the rest of the world, following heightened threats of sabotage from Russia, China and other hostile states.

The Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy, which scrutinises government decision-making on national security, aims to assess the UK’s readiness for potential attacks on critical underseas communication cables.

The inquiry follows a statement by the defence secretary John Healey in the Commons this week, warning that Russian president Vladimir Putin is targeting the UK’s undersea oil, gas, electricity and internet cables after a Russian spy ship entered British waters.

Healey said the research vessel, Yantar, was engaged in “gathering intelligence and mapping the UK’s critical underwater infrastructure”, following its discovery in UK waters on 20 January 2025. He told Putin: “We see you, we know what you are doing, and we will not shy away from robust action to protect this country.”

According to the parliamentary committee’s chairman, Matt Western, 99% of the country’s data passes through underseas internet cables, making them a soft target for action by foreign states seeking to covertly damage the UK.

“As the geopolitical environment worsens, foreign states are seeking asymmetric ways to hold us at risk,” he said. “Our internet cable network looks like an increasingly vulnerable soft underbelly. There is no need for panic – we have a good degree of resilience, and awareness of the challenge is growing. But we must be clear-eyed about the risks and consequences: an attack of this nature would hit us hard.”

The global internet, which is critical for international communications and commerce, relies on a network of 500 cables that carry 95% of internet traffic. The cables are often in remote places, making them difficult and expensive to monitor.