Vodafone, Google unite to improve customer experience

Six months after the device manufacturer introduced multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) technology for its Pixel 8 Pro device, resulting in faster uploads and enhanced Uplink Carrier Aggregation (ULCA) for increased download speeds, Google has now teamed up with Vodafone.

The union is set to offer owners of the Google Pixel 8 Pro and new Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Fold phones enhanced upload performance after new network capabilities have been added to the Vodafone UK 5G Ultra network.

Explaining the reasons for the move, Vodafone said the way customers are using connectivity is changing. In particular, the sharing of user-generated content is becoming increasingly important, specially at events, with upload data across the network for day-to-day purposes between 10-15% of the total data traffic.

Over recent years, the operator said the amount of data consumers are uploading has rapidly expanded thanks to this growth of user-generated content, especially over social media platforms. This trend is set to continue, with smartphone applications becoming more immersive and interactive, as well as the introduction of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

In the new move, the partners have doubled the number of antennas communicating with Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Fold phones, improving upload speeds as well as the reliability of the connection. The technology enables customers to quickly share captured 4K content, allowing live-streaming of broadcast-and film-quality video content.

Vodafone has also activated ULCA as an alternative feature to Uplink MIMO to allow faster upload, allowing the simultaneous aggregation of four bands. Both capabilities will be made available on other devices in the future.

Commenting on the announcement, Vodafone UK chief network officer Andrea Dona said: “By looking at the data, we can clearly see customer behaviour changing as more of our lives become digital. In previous years, the digital highway was a one-way street, with consumers downloading significantly more data than uploading, but it is starting to balance out now. We must recognise this customer trend and adapt our network as a result.”

Michiel van Eldik, vice-president of devices and services partnerships at Google EMEA, added: “We want our customers to have the freedom to share their experiences seamlessly and in the highest quality possible.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Vodafone on network advancements that make this a reality. Whether it’s live-streaming a concert or sharing a 4K video with loved ones, we’re committed to providing the best possible mobile experience.”