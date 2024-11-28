Orange Business upgrades Live GenAI network offering

Furthering its foray into artificial intelligence (AI), Orange Business has extended and enriched its Live Intelligence range with a multi-large language model (LLM) service aimed at democratising access to sovereign generative AI (GenAI) offerings.

The European network and digital integrator said the launch will mean businesses of all sizes and local authorities can benefit from an “easy-to-implement and user-friendly” service to harness the full potential of GenAI. It will be initially rolled out in France and then across Europe.

The company cited Gartner research predicting 80% of companies will have adopted GenAI by 2026, but they currently face several challenges in deploying this technology.

High entry costs, technical complexity and concerns about data leaks were found to be significant barriers to adoption. Live Intelligence is also intended to address the growing phenomenon of Shadow AI, that is the uncontrolled adoption by employees of free online services, exposing companies to the risk of sensitive data leaks.

“Supporting business innovation through digital services is at the heart of our strategy,” said Orange Business CEO Aliette Mousnier-Lompré. “Live Intelligence enables all businesses, regardless of their size or sector, to leverage the power of GenAI to improve operational efficiency and customer experience without compromising the security of their data. AI is more than just a technology; it represents a fundamental shift in how we envision future applications.”

Unveiled at the recent Hello Future event in Paris, the offering was originally conceived by Orange innovation teams to transform its own work practices and increase its efficiency by providing access to the latest AI services.

Enabling ease of use is designed to allow for rapid adoption, generating significant efficiency gains, and the Live Intelligence range is based on a multi-LLM offering said to cater to the needs of both beginner and experienced users. Offered in software-as-a-service mode, the interface is designed to give users access to a library of pre-set prompts, enabling them to address the most common use cases. This includes the ability to analyse or summarise a document; extract important information from an email chain; write meeting minutes; draft an agenda; prepare interviews; and edit articles.

Read more about AI in networking Juniper Networks enhances AI-native networking platform for Wi-Fi 7: AI-native networking company enhances core platform to support end users to unlock the full potential of Wi-Fi 7, offering higher throughput, lower latency, extended range and greater reliability.

Thai Airways gains altitude with AI-native networking platform: Leading Asian airline engages artificial intelligence-native networking company to modernise its network infrastructure at Thai headquarters by deploying platform to deliver measurable and secure wired and wireless connectivity.

HPE enriches AI capabilities of Aruba Networking Central: Leading networking provider sees growth of customer base and data lake accelerate AI insights and improved network management, security, performance and visibility.

Orange Business said the foundational set of features allows for simple adoption by teams and offers a real gain in operational efficiency. The service allows companies to monitor the deployment and use of GenAI, such as the type of LLM, the number of users and a consumption dashboard. It’s also attributed with possessing flexibility and adaptability without compromising the control of secure data, which remains hosted and managed in Europe.

Looking to address issues concerning entry costs, complexity and data leak concerns, Orange Business said Live Intelligence helps overcome these by offering support at every stage of the service’s deployment, from identifying value-generating use cases to their implementation, while ensuring training and acculturation of teams. Live Intelligence offers a complete GenAI service, combining performance and ease of use at controlled prices.