Airbus rolls out HBCplus connectivity for Emirates A350 fleet

Leading airline Emirates has taken delivery of its first A350-900 aircraft, making it the first airline in the Middle East to introduce Airbus’s HBCplus satcom connectivity offering.

Beginning with a service to and from Edinburgh, A350-based Emirates flights are intended to enhance medium and long-haul operations beyond the airline’s existing network.

Airbus regards the A350 as the world’s most modern and efficient wide-body aircraft, and the long-range leader in the 300-410-seater category.

In addition to using next-generation engines that together deliver a 25% advantage in fuel burn, its design is claimed to include “state-of-the-art” aerodynamics, lightweight materials and technologies such as HBCplus, which the manufacturer said will offer “seamless” high-speed global connectivity.

Work on HBCplus began in 2022 with Ka-band satellite technology, followed by an offering for Ku-band beginning a year later, with the target of service entry in 2024. The connectivity option is designed to enable airlines to connect to a choice of managed service providers (MSPs) via a new certified terminal and radome built as part of the aircraft.

Airspace Link HBCplus provides satellite communication-based off-board connectivity for the Airspace Link open ecosystem, representing an end-to-end Airbus offer. This service, which is built to enable the exchange of data as one integrated aircraft system, is positioned to unlock future digital services capacity and demand growth, allowing airlines to deliver enhanced passenger connectivity experience, in what the aircraft manufacturer said is an exponentially growing market.

After a number of in-flight evaluations of the Ku and Ka antenna services respectively, the Emirates’ A350 deployment marks the first HBCplus Ka-band offering to be delivered. It will feature satellite operator Viasat as the chosen MSP.

In October 2024, Airbus revealed further progress in the roll-out of HBCplus among airlines in the form of a deal with Thai Airways International, which will equip its 12 new A321LR aircraft with the HBCplus Ka system. These aircraft are due to be delivered in Q4 2025.

In addition, Turkish Airlines has chosen HBCplus to equip 14 new A350 family aircraft. By the end of October 2024, 13 airlines had committed to HBCplus deployment.

Airbus is also in continuous discussions with other MSPs to join the HBCplus programme. Earlier in 2024, Hughes signed a memorandum of understanding to join Airbus’s network of MSPs for the Ka-band service. Subject to final contract, Hughes would join Airbus’s four other MSPs in its HBCplus catalogue: Viasat, SES, Panasonic and Intelsat.