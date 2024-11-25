Metropolitan Police officer dismissed for unlawfully accessing Sarah Everard files

A Metropolitan Police officer has been dismissed after repeatedly accessing sensitive files related to the disappearance and murder of Sarah Everard while off-duty, prompting concern that legal requirements around police data access – which are due to be removed by the government’s data reforms – are not being followed.

Following the murder of Sarah Everard in March 2021 by serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, a dedicated taskforce of investigators from the Directorate of Professional Standards carried out an audit of those who had accessed files relating to her disappearance and the subsequent investigation, looking specifically at whether those who had accessed these files did so with a proper policing purpose.

The Met said a total of 104 officers and staff (68 officers and 36 staff) were initially identified as potentially accessing files relating to the investigation without a legitimate policing purpose, which resulted in seven officers being served with gross misconduct notices and appearing in front of a hearing.

While this led to one officer – a member of the Met’s Roads and Transport unit – who accessed the information off-duty to be formally dismissed, others have received a mixture of written warnings and further training. In total, two-thirds of the cases required further action.

However, campaigners and privacy experts said these situations would be made more likely if the government’s Data Use and Access Bill (DUAB) passes, as it’s set to remove the police logging procedure that requires forces to keep records detailing how information is accessed and used.

This includes recording a justification for why an individual officer has accessed a particular piece of information, although according to the DUAB’s explanatory notes, officers and staff will still be legally expected to log the time, date and, “as far as possible”, their identity when accessing information.

“The Met investigated over 100 staff over the inappropriate accessing of information in relation to Sarah Everard,” said Jim Killock, executive director of the Open Rights Group. “This shows the police can and do act to access information inappropriately. This is likely the tip of the iceberg. There may be less prominent cases, where police abuse their power by accessing information without worry for the consequences.

“Against this, the government needs to explain why it wants to actively remove accountability measures for accessing public data while at the same time removing other safeguards and protections.

“We need more, not less, transparency and accountability over how, why and when the police access, process and share data about the public,” he said. “Reducing restrictions risks worsening existing tensions between police and the communities they claim to serve.”

Owen Sayers, an independent security consultant and advisor on police data protection compliance with more than 25 years of experience in delivering secure solutions to policing, added that the incident raises the question of who else is having their data accessed by off-duty officers.

“How do we know that access is controlled only to those who need to see our data?” he said. “Or is police data management literally the pile-on free-for-all it looks like from this case?”