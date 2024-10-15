Google launches Parallelstore file storage at cloud AI training

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) has gone live with its Parallelstore managed parallel file storage service, which is aimed at intensive input/output (I/O) for artificial intelligence (AI) applications and is based on the open source – but developed by Intel – Distributed Asynchronous Object Storage (DAOS) architecture. Intel originally intended DAOS to be supported by its Optane persistent memory, but that sub-brand is now defunct.

DAOS, which was on private preview, consists of a parallel file system deployed across numerous storage nodes backed by a metadata store in persistent memory. It replicates entire files onto the maximum number of nodes to allow for parallel access with the least possible latency for customers that are developing AI applications.

Despite the demise of Optane persistent memory – which formed part of the storage class memory technology space – DAOS still rests on some Intel intellectual property.

Those include its communications protocol, Intel Omnipath, which is similar to Infiniband and deploys via Intel cards in compute nodes. These interrogate metadata servers to find the location of a file during read/write operations and then communicate with the node in block mode via RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE).