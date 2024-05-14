NHS trust dismisses governors who questioned allegations of email tampering

An NHS trust has dismissed two elected governors who raised questions around alleged email tampering related to a high-profile whistleblowing case.

The University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) initially suspended the two governors last summer, pending an investigation into their “conduct and behaviours” while in post.

UHMBT said its remaining governors have now voted to dismiss the pair, after an external firm hired to review their conduct found they had likely acted “in a manner detrimental to the interests of the trust and/or committed a serious breach of the Council of Governors Code of Conduct”.

The governors were suspended after questioning the trust’s account of a bitter dispute with a whistleblower regarding email authenticity. They were informed of their suspension on the same day in summer 2023 as they were due to raise questions around disputed emails that appeared to implicate whistleblowing medic and former trust employee Peter Duffy in a string of clinical errors that led to the death of a patient at a UHMBT hospital in January 2015.

The row over disputed emails that Duffy is alleged to have sent saw the retired surgeon threaten his ex-employer with legal action towards the end of 2023.

UHMBT, however, told Computer Weekly last year that the suspensions were not related to concerns around the disputed emails.

Its chair, Mike Thomas, said at the time that it was “inaccurate and wrong” to suggest “the decision to suspend two public governors was directly related to any single incident and specifically concerns raised around emails found during the independent investigation into the trust’s urology services”.