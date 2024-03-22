The evolution of DevOps: Why platform engineering is gaining momentum

Platform engineering, which takes the concepts behind DevOps and applies them at a grander scale, continues to grow its reach, extending into troubleshooting security problems across enterprise application development.

The idea behind DevOps is that it brings together development and IT operations – the Dev and the Ops – to make it easier to create and deploy software. Platform engineering builds on this with a team made up of product managers and engineers, creating and maintaining the shared infrastructure needed by developers.

Tech analyst Gartner predicts that by 2026, 80% of software engineering organisations will establish platform teams as internal providers of reusable services and tools for application delivery.

Research by Puppet by Perforce suggests the roles of this team are growing, adding responsibility for security.

“The biggest takeaway from our survey this year surprised us – not only are platform engineering teams supporting security and compliance efforts, but they are tackling and troubleshooting issues around security in a way that suggests this is going to be a much larger trend,” the report said.

It found that the platform team has become responsible for both “putting out fires in general, and building and enforcing security processes”.

“We also found that security and compliance tends to be within the scope of the platform team overall, as they ensure people are using the right version of software and IT tools and following important benchmarks,” it said.