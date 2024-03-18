CCS slammed over errors in G-Cloud 14 data protection documents

The Crown Commercial Service (CCS), the organisation that oversees the running of the government’s G-Cloud framework, is facing criticism from prospective suppliers over the way the data protection portion of the 14th iteration of the purchasing agreement is worded and formatted.

Known as Schedule 7, the data protection part of the G-Cloud 14 framework agreement is being described by prospective suppliers as poorly drafted and nonsensical.

And CCS is now facing urgent calls to revise its contents, amid concerns that – in its current state – Schedule 7 could lead to contracts called off under G-Cloud 14 being declared null and void.

Computer Weekly has a copy of the document that records all of the clarifying questions CCS has received from prospective suppliers about G-Cloud 14 since the framework documents were made public on 19 February 2024.

Several of the featured questions raise concerns about how error-filled and difficult to read Schedule 7 is, with one prospective supplier claiming the document “cannot be agreed or even reviewed” in its current form.

“Can you please reissue the terms related to personal data as there are various errors [and] drafting issues,” wrote one prospective supplier. “You have incomplete and incoherent sentences and/or clauses where it appears you have tried to make updates, but it appears something has gone wrong in the mark-up.”

Another supplier also called out Schedule 7 for being “incorrectly laid out” and riddled with grammatical errors.

Representative statement In response to the questions, a CCS representative stated the organisation “will make any necessary amendments to the documents in due course”. In the meantime, questions are being asked about how and why CCS has allowed the document to be published in its current state. Nicky Stewart, former head of ICT at the UK’s Cabinet Office, said Schedule 7 has “all the hallmarks of a rushed job”, and told Computer Weekly of her surprise at seeing a document that is “to all intents and purposes a work in progress” released to suppliers in this way. “As a proposed legally binding document, it is impossible for suppliers to make an informed assessment of the extent of their obligations under the Schedule, which is what any responsible supplier should be doing,” she said. “Equally, I doubt buyers would be comfortable relying on the schedule in its current form, given the large numbers of errors and referencing issues within it. Effective contracts are absolutely clear and unambiguous in both drafting and intent. Schedule 7 is neither. CCS needs to correct the Schedule and reissue it as quickly as possible.” Owen Sayers, a senior partner at IT security consultancy Secon Solutions, backed Stewart’s view, and said the contents of Schedule 7 “falls somewhat below the standard” he would expect for “such a high-profile and intrinsically important government procurement”.