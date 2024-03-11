Cautiously optimistic: Generative AI in the enterprise

Businesses continue to invest in data analytics, despite a growing emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI).

Business intelligence and data analytics projects continue to offer the prospect of more efficient and effective operations in both the commercial and public service sectors, with organisations looking to derive more value from their data.

But this is going hand in hand with growing awareness of the potential for AI, and a willingness to experiment with generative AI (GenAI) tools, and large language models (LLMs) in particular.

This was very much in evidence at this month’s Tech Show London, where one speaker – Prudence Leung, a data scientist at Compare the Market – described her firm’s approach to AI as “cautious but curious”.

The insurance comparison site is just one organisation investing in GenAI tools and putting them in the hands of business users.

Effective GenAI projects, though, require extensive groundwork by organisations. Much of this – such as the need for clean and accurate data – will be familiar to anyone who has worked on large-scale analytics and business intelligence projects.

However, AI brings its own challenges, including ethical and copyright considerations. Firms also need to develop working methods and prompt engineering – creating catalogues of GenAI prompts – to bring the most out of the technology.

Bridging the gap One driver for adopting AI, especially GenAI, is its potential to bridge the gap between an enterprise’s data assets, and the people who need to interact with them and use them to support decisions. “Over my career, technology has become more human, with laptops, different OSes, and smartphones,” said John (JK) Kundert, chief product and technology officer at The Financial Times. “Things will only move faster and in one direction, which is a more human interaction with tech. But customers are what we return to: every business has a customer … ChatGPT-type experiences will create a different type of interaction with customers.” Some of the early use cases for GenAI have been “chatbots” and other applications that give a more natural way for customers to interact with an organisation, replacing either less intelligent systems, such as interactive voice response (IVR) technologies, or reducing the number of calls that are routed through to a human operator. Organisations in sectors such as insurance are already using chatbots for tasks such as summarising insurance documents and helping customers find the right policies. Though Compare the Market first launched AutoSergei, a robotic meerkat character, in adverts back in 2018, well before the GenAI boom, he reminded customers to renew policies, but was not a true AI tool. However, the company is currently working on a proof of concept for a more advanced AI platform that will undertake content creation tasks.

Translation tools Other firms are going further still. According to Andy Caddy, group chief information officer at PureGym, GenAI combined with translation tools offers potential efficiencies for a company that now operates in six countries. But Pure Gym is also looking at how computer vision could be used to help monitor its gyms outside staffed hours. In the future, this could allow the business to operate smaller sites. “We could look to smaller gyms in smaller towns without people,” he said. “The tech can open that up for us.” Caddy concedes that there are, as yet, only “a handful” of case studies of effective AI. “A lot of this is about timing,” he said. “When do you jump in, and when do you wait for a partner to do it?” He predicts that AI will be used where it can help the business to scale up.