Majority of UK employees ‘willingly gamble’ with security

More than two-thirds of UK workers knowingly put their organisations at risk by taking unnecessary and inappropriate cyber risks, exposing their employers to data breaches, malware or ransomware infections, financial loss and reputational damage, according to Proofpoint’s 10th annual State of the phish report.

Proofpoint said that while the documented incidence of phishing attacks has declined – 66% of UK organisations experienced a successful phishing attack in 2023 compared with 91% in 2022 – the negative consequences are through the roof. It has observed a 30% uptick in reports of financial losses, including penalties such as regulatory fines, and a 78% increase in reports of reputational damage.

“Cyber criminals know that humans can be easily exploited, either through negligence, compromised identity or, in some instances, malicious intent,” said Ryan Kalember, chief strategy officer at Proofpoint.

“Individuals play a central role in an organisation’s security posture, with 74% of breaches still centring on the human element. While fostering security culture is important, training alone is not a silver bullet. Knowing what to do and doing it are two different things. The challenge is now not just awareness, but behaviour change.”

Proofpoint said its findings challenged long-held beliefs that people who indulge in risky behaviours only do so because they lack appropriate levels of cyber security knowledge and have not undergone security awareness training.

Proofpoint’s data found 70% of surveyed working adults have reused or shared credentials, clicked on a link from an unknown sender, or handed over credentials to an untrustworthy source, and 97% of them had done so knowing it wasn’t okay

Quizzed on this issue, security professionals said most people understand that cyber security is a collective responsibility, or to put it another way, people know they are doing the wrong thing but are not letting that stop them. It said this signals a worrying gap between the limitations of security technology and user education.

Based on the data collated by Proofpoint, the scale of the problem is indeed daunting. Some 70% of surveyed working adults said they had reused or shared credentials, clicked on a link from an unknown sender, or handed over credentials to an untrustworthy source, and 97% of them had done so knowing it wasn’t okay.

Their motivations for doing so were varied, but the majority of risk takers did so because it was more convenient (48%), they wanted to save time (40%), and they felt the matter was urgent enough to throw caution to the wind (22%).

Turning to the clear disconnect on driving behaviour change between cyber teams and ordinary employees, while 81% of surveyed security professionals said most employees know security is their responsibility, 58% of surveyed employees either weren’t sure where responsibility lay or outright denied they were responsible.

Furthermore, even though virtually everybody who did something silly knew the inherent risks – which would suggest security training is working to some extent – there were clearly disparities between what security teams and users felt was the most effective way to encourage behaviour change.

Defenders tended to believe that more training (85%) and tighter controls (89%) were the right way forward, but 94% of employees said they would feel more inclined to do the right thing if controls were simplified and more user-friendly.