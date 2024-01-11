Cisco fixes high-impact flaw in unified comms platform

A critical vulnerability in Cisco Unity Connection – a messaging and voicemail product that forms part of the networking supplier’s unified communications lineup – could enable unauthenticated and remote attackers to gain root privileges on targeted systems, and needs to be addressed immediately.

The flaw, which has been assigned CVE-2024-20272, lies within the web-based management interface of Unity Connection. It has arisen due to a lack of authentication in a specific application programming interface (API) and improper validation of user-supplier data.

“An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by uploading arbitrary files to an affected system. A successful exploit could allow the attacker to store malicious files on the system, execute arbitrary commands on the operating system, and elevate privileges to root,” Cisco said in an advisory published at 4pm GMT on Wednesday 10 January.

“Cisco has released software updates that address this vulnerability. There are no workarounds that address this vulnerability,” it said.

The vulnerability is currently known to affect versions 12.5 and earlier, and 14, of Unity Connection. The most recent version, 15, is unaffected.

Cisco is urging users of Unity Connection to obtain and apply the free update that will address the issue, which is credited to security researcher Maxim Suslov. More information is available from Cisco.

It added that its PSIRT was not aware of any public disclosures or malicious use of the vulnerability at this time.

The Cisco Unity Connection product is described as a “robust unified messaging and voicemail solution” that enables users to access and manage their messages from their email inbox, a web browser, Cisco Jabber, Cisco Unified IP Phone, smartphone or tablet.

It boasts a range of message access and delivery format options, such as support for voice commands, speech-to-text transcription and video greetings.

Designed for complex distributed global deployments with a particular focus on branch offices, the product is fully virtualised and can be run on specification-based hardware.