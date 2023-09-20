Rishi Sunak under fire from UK tech stakeholders over revision of net-zero policies

Prime minister Rishi Sunak is putting the UK’s position as a potential leader in the clean tech space at serious risk with his plans to “water down” the government’s net-zero policies, warns TechUK.

In a speech on Wednesday 20 September, Sunak confirmed reports the government is plotting a revision of several of its policies that are designed to support the UK’s work to become a net-zero economy by 2050.

During his speech, Sunak described the changes as being a “more pragmatic, proportionate and realistic approach” to meeting the UK’s net-zero goal that will “ease the burdens on working people”.

Details of Sunak’s plans were first revealed in a BBC report published on 19 September 2023, which stated the government is set to push back the start of its ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035.

It has also revised its other pledge to phase out the installation of gas boilers by 2035, stating that only 80% would be phased out by that year, and said it will not be pressing ahead with plans to revamp the UK’s recycling processes.

The report also further claimed that there would be no new energy-efficiency regulations imposed on homeowners or landlords, and no new taxes introduced to discourage people from flying.

“I’ve examined our plans… we seem to have defaulted to an approach which will impose unacceptable costs on hard-pressed British families – costs that that no one was told about [or] how much they may not actually be necessary to deliver the emissions reductions that we need,” continued Sunak.