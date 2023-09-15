EdgeUno deploys Ciena to improve network connectivity in Brazil, Mexico

Looking to establish an optical network backbone that delivers on the need to support the scale and sustainability requirements that will enable it to continue its current expansion, leading Latin American infrastructure as a service (IaaS) company EdgeUno recently upgraded its datacentre interconnect network with Ciena’s Waveserver 5 compact interconnect platform, powered by WaveLogic 5 Nano (WL5n) 400ZR with WaveLogic Nano 400ZR coherent pluggables.

Established in 2018, EdgeUno has a stated mission to deliver a turnkey experience for cloud, gaming, streaming and content companies that want to accelerate their expansion in Latin America with a customer-first focus, and to provide and connect Latin America with the best internet connectivity by 2035, enabling every end-user to have the best experience.

The IaaS provider has a business in delivering turnkey cloud, computing, colocation and connectivity services throughout its global network, which includes over 47 points of presence located in key cities across Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the US.

In its latest project, EdgeUno was selected by Automattic – best known for its flagship product WordPress and its contributions to the open source WordPress software, as well as social network Tumblr – to be its preferred connectivity provider in Brazil, delivering low-latency connectivity and elevating the internet experience for users across Latin America.

Automattic said it chose EdgeUno for its expertise in providing turnkey services for network infrastructure.

Through the deployment of its WaveLogic 5 Nano 400ZR offering – claimed to be the lowest-power, highest-performing 400ZR in the industry – Ciena asserted that EdgeUno’s customers in Brazil and Mexico can now benefit from a more reliable and scalable network.

“To provide the best possible digital experience and support bandwidth-intensive applications like high-speed gaming, cloud-based services and live video streaming, we need the most innovative EdgeUno,” said Tiago Setti, director of network engineering at EdgeUno “Ciena’s industry-leading WaveLogic technology plays a critical role in helping us meet our customers’ digital demands and also supports our sustainability commitments.”

Using coherent technology, Ciena said EdgeUno gains twice the bandwidth per each wavelength deployed at a fraction of the power and space of the previous network technology.

EdgeUno is also leveraging Ciena’s edge-optimised, compact Coherent ELS open line system to achieve lower latency, operational simplicity and deliver higher quality experiences to its customers. Specifically, EdgeUno has doubled its network capacity from 200G channels to 400G per channel, improved its cloud service offerings, and reduced its carbon footprint by optimising datacentre space and reducing energy consumption.

“In an age where our lives revolve around the digital world, continually improving the customer experience is critical,” said Fernando Capella, country manager of Ciena Brazil. “Our optical technology is not only helping EdgeUno achieve that goal, but also provides the scalability and sustainability benefits needed to continue expanding in the future.”