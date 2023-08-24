Google bets on AI-backed cyber controls for Workspace users

Google has moved to address some of the more pressing needs faced by users of its Workspace service, adding artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features to cover zero-trust, digital sovereignty and threat defence controls as part of a series of enhancements to the platform.

Yulie Kwon Kim, vice-president of product management, and Andy Wen, director of product management at Google Workspace, explained that security, confidentiality and compliance continue to be top of mind for users as attack volumes, and costs, continue to grow.

“The sheer scale of modern attacks and the sophistication of motivated adversaries are something that legacy productivity solutions can’t keep pace with,” they said.

“There is a better way – a cloud-native architecture rooted in zero-trust principles and augmented with AI-powered threat defences. This is how we architected Google Workspace, resulting in real-world benefits for our customers.”

Google claims Workspace already faces 41% fewer security incidents on average than other comparable offerings, as well as far fewer vulnerabilities in general, but is now bringing AI to bear to further improve this situation. “In security, the job is never done,” said Kim and Wen.

The new zero-trust controls include:

AI classification for Google Drive, enabling admins to use customisable, confidentiality-preserving AI models to classify and label their files. This feature is already available in preview;

Enhanced data loss prevention (DLP) controls for Gmail, allowing admins to set conditions that must be met for someone to be able to share files through Drive. This feature will be previewed later in 2023;

Context-aware DLP controls in Drive to allow security teams to better control the sharing of sensitive information around and outside the organisation. This feature will also be previewed later in the year.