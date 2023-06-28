UK comms regulator to probe BT emergency number failure

UK communications regulator Ofcom has launched an investigation into leading UK telco BT following a UK-wide disruption to emergency call services on 25 June 2023.

National and local UK media outlets reported that those trying to use the 999 emergency telephone number were unable to connect with the services they required due to an as yet unknown technical issue.

The BBC reported that among those first responders affected were Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, which warned of a 30-second delay to connect to 999 while the incident was ongoing, and Suffolk Police, which said its system was not working to full capacity. The Metropolitan Police and Bedfordshire Police were also said to have reported difficulties.

Issues were said to have persisted even after BT switched to a backup system, and the BBC quoted a UK government source saying it took BT nearly three hours to alert ministers to the problems it was experiencing.

Ofcom’s investigation will seek to establish the facts surrounding the incident and examine whether there are reasonable grounds to believe BT has failed to comply with its regulatory obligations.

In outlining why it was undertaking its probe, Ofcom noted that its rules require BT and other providers to take all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted access to emergency organisations as part of any call services offered. Specifically, Ofcom has opened i investigation into BT’s compliance with General Condition A3.2 (GC A3.2) and sections 105A and 105C of the Communications Act 2003 following BT’s notification of the technical fault.

GC A3.2 requires certain communications providers to take all necessary measures to ensure the fullest possible availability of voice and internet services provided over public electronic communications networks in the event of catastrophic network breakdown or in cases of force majeure, and uninterrupted access to emergency organisations as part of any voice services offered.

Section 105A requires providers of public electronic communications networks and services (providers) to take such measures as are appropriate and proportionate to identify and reduce the risks of, and prepare for the occurrence of, security compromises, including, anything that compromises the availability, performance or functionality of the network or service.

Section 105C requires providers to take such measures as are appropriate and proportionate to prevent adverse effects arising from a security compromise that has occurred. Where a security compromise has an adverse effect on the network or service, the provider must take such measures as are appropriate and proportionate to remedy or mitigate that effect.

BT has yet to respond directly to Computer Weekly requests to comment on the investigation and the service failure.

However, a BT spokesperson told the BBC that the firm was “nearing the end of a full, internal investigation and expects to share the findings with government, the emergency services and Ofcom by [29 June 2023]”.

“This will examine the technical aspects of what triggered Sunday’s incident, the process of moving over to the back-up system and the timings of communications to the emergency services, Ofcom and government,” they said.