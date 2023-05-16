Interview: Rachel Phillips, vice-president UK&I, Okta

Since the Covid-19 pandemic forced many people to work from home in 2020 and beyond, spending five days a week in a dedicated office space is no longer the norm.

According to research from access management company Okta, 72% of business leaders have now adopted hybrid working, whereas more than half of employees were in an office full-time before the pandemic.

While the flexibility offered by hybrid working comes with many benefits, it has also presented difficulties, including what Rachel Phillips, vice-president UK&I at Okta, refers to as “proximity bias”.

Hybrid working means staff only interact with those they need to interact with, she says, whether that’s virtually or in the office. “In a full office environment, we bump into people who are not necessarily in our meetings or in the office all the time. We get to know people in a different dynamic,” adds Phillips.

Essentially, staff only get to know the people they interact with the most, and because the shift to hybrid working means many now only connect with people when completely necessary for a role, it’s harder to get to know people as individuals.

A new bias is born In its research, Okta found that 19% of UK businesses are concerned about those working in an office receiving more favourable treatment than those who work remotely. “We have got to rethink our views of the organisation, we’ve got to rethink our views of talent, and we have to think very carefully about bias – all biases” Rachel Phillips, Okta This can play into things like performance reviews. Phillips points out that while managers will consider “the holistic person and all the performance information” they have, due to the new way of working they may not know people that well, adding another element of bias to the mix. When there is an opportunity to grow or progress, those without that personal connection may not be the first to spring to mind. Unconscious bias training is one of the most common tactics deployed by firms to make managers aware of any preconceived negative opinions they many have about particular individuals based on their differences, and Phillips says as the world of work changes, workplaces need to be aware of new possible biases that may arise, such as proximity bias. “We have got to rethink our views of the organisation, we’ve got to rethink our views of talent, and we have to think very carefully about bias – all biases, by the way – but we have a new bias to bring to the thinking,” she says. “We must also look at every individual in terms of performance, in terms of career progression, in terms of training.” Read more about hybrid working The pandemic demonstrated that people with PCs can work just as effectively at home as in the office. Desktop IT now needs a rethink.

As hybrid working evolves, some firms are struggling to support non-office-based workers and management is unclear of its new responsibilities. What is being done to address this evolution? Over 40% of leaders are looking at ways of reducing proximity bias, including sustaining good workplace culture in the changing work landscape. Phillips also suggests creating “moments that matter” to help teams “connect, collaborate and congratulate” each other. This breaks down some of the barriers that arise as a result of having hybrid teams, allowing people to get to know each other outside of the interaction necessary for their roles.