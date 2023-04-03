Three-day Capita outage was result of cyber attack

A major IT outage at outsourcer Capita that began on Friday 31 March has been confirmed as the result of a cyber attack of a currently undisclosed nature.

The incident downed some customer-facing services and, given the nature of Capita’s business – the organisation has billions of pounds of public sector contracts – sparked immediate fears of a cyber attack.

Among the organisations affected were several councils, including the London boroughs of Barnet and Barking and Dagenham, which were forced to suspend their call centre operations.

According to internal sources, the incident also hit some providers of critical national infrastructure (CNI), forcing staff to resort to pen and paper in some cases.

In a statement, Capita said it had indeed “experienced a cyber incident” primarily impacting access to internal Microsoft Office 365 applications.

“This caused disruption to some services provided to individual clients, though the majority of our client services remained in operation,” the organisation said.

“Our IT security monitoring capabilities swiftly alerted us to the incident, and we quickly invoked our established and practised technical crisis management protocols,” it continued. “Immediate steps were taken to successfully isolate and contain the issue. The issue was limited to parts of the Capita network and there is no evidence of customer, supplier or colleague data having been compromised.”