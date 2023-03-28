IBM Storage launched with backup appliance plan

IBM’s Spectrum brand, in use for numerous IBM products since 2015, is set to disappear and be replaced by the more descriptive IBM Storage. The move comes as part of a wider strategy for storage services in which it will now aim for greater product integration without the need for customers to assemble diverse hardware modules.

“The challenge is to reduce the number of products in our storage catalogue, in favour of all-in-one solutions that will be easier to buy and to sell into managed services by integrators,” said Denis Kennelly, general manager of storage at IBM.

The first product in this new push will be Storage Defender, a backup appliance aimed at combatting ransomware, planned for summer release. Storage Defender combines file and virtual machine backup from Spectrum Protect, object storage backup software from Cohesity’s DataProtect, and container storage management from Spectrum Fusion, all in a flash-equipped FlashSystem storage array.

The plan is also to integrate the results of the open source Velero backup project for Kubernetes, which is heavily supported by Red Hat.

IBM said that Storage Defender will lean heavily on AI monitoring of storage equipment activity to detect things like disk errors and the presence of malware, as well as to alert administrators.

“It acts, more precisely, to detect risks on storage arrays in production and not just those that store backups,” said Brent Ellis, an analyst with Forrester Research. “With that kind of vision of events it becomes possible to use snapshots to recover operations with the briefest delay.”

“In summary, you won’t have separate systems for surveillance of cyber security and for backup,” said Christophe Bertrand of analyst ESG. “IBM is proposing a cyber-surveillance system that prevents data theft and looks after restoration in case it is destroyed.” He noted that the appliance comes with a console that can be used by cyber security and backup admins.