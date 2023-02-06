Online banks still riddled with cyber security flaws, report says

The websites and mobile applications of some of the UK’s most popular retail banks are riddled with security flaws that are putting consumers at risk of falling victim to digitally enabled fraud, according to a report from consumer organisation Which?.

Out of the banks assessed by Which? and security testing specialists Red Maple, Virgin Money, Nationwide, TSB and The Co-Operative Bank scored lowest for website security, while the most secure services were offered by Starling, HSBC, NatWest and Lloyds. First Direct, Barclays and Santander all scored somewhere in the mid-range.

For mobile app security, for which Red Maple also tested US newcomer Chase, and Monzo, the worst scorers were Virgin Money, TSB and Lloyds, and the most secure HSBC, Barclays and Starling.

Banks found themselves marked down on multiple measures, including failing to block weak passwords, sending one-time passcodes and sensitive data via SMS, and whether inactive customer browser sessions timed out or not. Points were also docked for allowing account access via multiple browsers or IP addresses at once.

“Banks should not be leaving these open doors for scammers to exploit and must up their game to protect their customers properly,” said Sam Richardson, deputy editor at Which? Money.

“By making improvements, such as blocking weak passwords, banks can take an important step in preventing unscrupulous fraudsters from attempting to steal money and personal data from consumers.”