How Prostate Cancer UK built its own message bus

Prostate Cancer UK is using the robotic process automation (RPA) functionality in its existing Toca enterprise developer platform to push data into a processing pipeline for updating its customer relationship management (CRM).

Three years ago, struggling with data processing, the charity hired Gerardo Del Guercio, who previously worked at the Home Office, to fix the problem. His role – solutions architect – was funded by an equity firm, which offered two years of fixed funding. This funding has enabled Prostate Cancer UK to update its end-to-end data management process.

One of the tech challenges it faced was the fact that data management was becoming a bottleneck. As Del Guercio points out: “If you don’t engage with your fundraisers and your donors, then you’re kind of losing the funding race. So data is really important.

“The reason you choose a charity is because it’s close to your heart. You go onto the website and register your interest, fill in a form, and it all looks great, but then suddenly you don’t hear anything back from the charity. What’s happening once all that data has been entered?”

Prostate Cancer UK’s data latency bottleneck restricted how much data could be imported into its legacy CRM system per day. The charity previously spent around 2,200 hours a year manually collecting and processing donation reports and data from different feeds, such as JustGiving and Facebook, transforming the data and importing it into its CRM system.

“We have a team of eight data executives and their job, day in, day out, was just receiving data from third-party organisations or processing online forms,” says Del Guercio. Every day, this team dedicated their time to importing data, which, he says, led to “quite low morale”.