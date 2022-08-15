Lightbits offers NVMe-over-TCP at 5x less than NVMe-over-FC et al

NVMe-over-TCP 5x cheaper than equivalent NVMe-over-Ethernet (ROCE) solutions – that’s the promise of Lightbits LightOS, which enables customers to build flash-based SAN storage clusters on commodity hardware and using Intel network cards.

Lightbits demoed the system to show performance equivalent to NVMe-over-Fibre Channel or ROCE/Ethernet – both much more costly solutions – in which LightOS was configured on a three-node cluster using Intel Ethernet 100Gbps E810-CQDA2 cards during a press meeting attended by Computer Weekly’s sister publication in France, LeMagIT.

NVMe-over-TCP works on a standard Ethernet network with all the usual switches and cards in servers. Meanwhile, NVMe-over-Fibre Channel and NVME-over-ROCE need expensive hardware, but with the guarantee of rapid transfer rates. Their performance is due to the absence of the TCP protocol, which can be a drag on transfer rates as it takes time to process packets and so slows access. The benefit of the Intel Ethernet cards is that it decodes part of this protocol to mitigate that effect.

“Our promise is that we can offer a high-performance SAN on low-cost hardware,” said Kam Eshghi, Lightbits’ strategy chief. “We don’t sell proprietary appliances that need proprietary hardware around them. We offer a system that you install on your available servers and that works on your network.”

Cheaper storage for private clouds Lightbits’s demo showed 24 Linux servers each equipped with a dual-port 25Gbps Ethernet card. Each server accessed 10 shared volumes on the cluster. Observable performance at the storage cluster reached 14 million IOPS and 53GBps read, 6 million IOPS and 23GBps writes, or 8.4 million IOPS and 32GBps in a mixed workload. According to Eshghi, these performance levels are similar to NVMe SSDs directly installed in servers, with longer latency being the only drawback, but then only 200 or 300 microseconds compared to 100 microseconds. “At this scale the difference is negligible,” said Eshghi. “The key for an application is to have latency under a millisecond.” Besides cheap connectivity, LightOS also offers functionality usually found in the products of mainstream storage array makers. These include managing SSDs as a pool of storage with hot-swappable drives, intelligent rebalancing of data to slow wear rates, and replication on-the-fly to avoid loss of data in case of unplanned downtime. “Lightbits allows up to 16 nodes to be built into a cluster,” said Abel Gordon, chief systems architect at Lightbits. “With up to 64,000 logical volumes for upstream servers. To present our cluster as a SAN to servers we have a vCenter plug-in, a Cinder driver for OpenStack and a CSI driver for Kubernetes.” “We don’t support Windows servers yet,” said Gordon. “Our goal is rather that we will be an alternative solution for public and private cloud operators who commercialise virtual machines or containers.” To this end, LightOS offers an admin console that can allot different performance and capacity limits to different users, or to different enterprise customers in a public cloud scenario. There’s also monitoring based on Prometheus monitoring and Grafana visualisation.