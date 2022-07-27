Cyber security training ‘boring’ and largely ignored

While cyber leaders overwhelmingly believe their organisations have a strong security culture, new figures compiled by email security specialist Tessian have revealed that they are deluding themselves, exposing an alarming disconnect between security pros and the rest of the business.

With three-quarters of UK and US organisations having experienced some kind of cyber incident in the past year, a significant proportion of employees seem to regard training exercises as something to be endured, rather than engaged with.

The report, How security cultures impact employee behaviour, found that while 85% of employees participate in security awareness or training programmes, 64% don’t pay full attention and 36% consider their organisation’s security training boring.

Overall, the report found a general consensus among security leaders over what goes into making up a strong security culture, but with incident volumes remaining stubbornly high, Tessian said it was clear that those at the top had a lot more work to do.

“Everyone in an organisation needs to understand how their work helps keep their co-workers and company secure,” said Kim Burton, head of trust and compliance at Tessian. “To get people better engaged with the security needs of the business, education should be specific and actionable to an individual’s work.

“It is the security team’s responsibility to create a culture of empathy and care, and they should back up their education with tools and procedures that make secure practices easy to integrate into people’s everyday workflows.

“Secure practices should be seen as part of productivity. When people can trust that security teams have their best interest at heart, they can create true partnerships that strengthen security culture.”

The report showed how training exercises – which in many firms comprise little more than “home-brewed” PowerPoint presentations cooked up by legal and compliance experts who have no real understanding of how people engage with educational materials – are failing to impact employees across the board.

For example, 30% of respondents said they didn’t think they had a personal role to play in keeping their company secure, while 45% did not know how to, or who to, report a security incident, and only one in three said they were satisfied with their IT or security team’s communications.

Meanwhile, over half of respondents said they saw nothing inherently risky in actions such as downloading apps to work devices, sending sensitive data to their own personal email accounts, sharing passwords internally, or connecting to open or public Wi-Fi networks on work devices.

And even when it came to clearly risky actions, such as clicking on links in emails from unknown sources or opening unsolicited attachments, leaving work devices unlocked and unattended and reusing passwords, well over 40% of respondents said they didn’t see a problem.