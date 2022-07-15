HPE expands private cloud capabilities in GreenLake

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has expanded the private cloud capabilities in its GreenLake portfolio with a new enterprise offering that delivers a public cloud experience at a customer’s chosen location.

Dubbed GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise, the service, which will be available in September 2022, lets organisations provision virtual machines, container clusters and bare metal servers, all from a single pool of compute and storage that can be reallocated between these three deployment models as often as they like.

“This is a managed service, built on HPE integrated systems, that enables an organisation to run all of their workloads from the traditional to the cloud-native,” said Mohan Krishnan, vice-president and general manager of HPE GreenLake and advisory and professional services in Asia-Pacific.

Developers, he added, will also appreciate the ability to automate a private cloud with application programming interfaces, command line interfaces and integrations with infrastructure-as-code tools.

Jeff Vogel, senior director analyst at Gartner, said the concept behind GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise is straightforward – that is to provide a cloud-like experience for single tenancy environments.

“It allows you to basically set up your cloud infrastructure or cloud operating model in a way that allows the organisation to build out cloud-like capabilities in a single tenant type of application environment,” he said.

However, it is important to note that consumption-based models that underpin services like GreenLake are not identical to public cloud offerings, according to Gartner.

In a research report, Gartner said CBM offerings include supplier asset financing and management capabilities that replace capital expenditure purchase methods and enable the transition to hybrid cloud IT operations.

They may also include artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) tools, as well as features and capabilities that augment on-premise administration and support activities, thereby lowering overall IT administration costs.

GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise competes with similar offerings such as Dell’s Apex Private Cloud, each with its pros and cons.

“You really have to dig underneath the covers to see the differences,” said Vogel. “For example, the GreenLake platform, from an infrastructure management point of view, relies on capturing telemetry data with InfoSight to drive a more productive, scalable and cost-efficient environment.

“On the other hand, Dell’s Apex offering relies on a different set of technologies, like Cloud IQ, and this is just one of a handful of distinctive differences between the two platforms,” he added. “So, when you go underneath the label, you're going to find a lot of different technologies that address different types of issues relative to cost containment, scale, elasticity, predictability and threshold conditions.”

Vogel said Gartner will be releasing research later this year that assesses each of the CBM offerings in the market on 10 capabilities that are relevant to IT buyers. These include AIOps and the ability to support the shift towards sourcing of services by enterprises, among others.

Krishnan said HPE has seen “robust and accelerating demand” for GreenLake in Asia-Pacific, where orders have more than doubled over the past two years.