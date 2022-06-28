HPE Discover: GreenLake grows new features and customer base

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) claims to have completed its transition into becoming a purveyor of “as-a-service” offerings to enterprises that want to run workloads in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company has spent the past three years working to reposition itself as an “edge-to-cloud company”, with its HPE GreenLake as-a-service offering forming the cornerstone of this strategy, and used its Discover user and partner conference in Las Vegas to confirm the process is now complete.

“Three years ago, at HPE Discover, HPE committed to delivering our entire portfolio as a service by 2022,” said the company’s president and CEO, Antonio Neri. “Today, at our first in-person HPE Discover since 2019, I am proud to say that not only have we delivered on that commitment, but we have also become a new company in the process.

“HPE GreenLake is now the go-to destination for organisations seeking to roll out hybrid clouds and private clouds, and our industry-leading cloud services enable organisations to drive data-first modernisation for all their workloads, from edge to cloud.”

According to HPE’s most recent set of financial results, published in early June 2022, GreenLake is responsible for the firm’s “as-a-service” orders doubling year-over-year, and has an annualised revenue run rate of $829m. Furthermore, the second quarter of 2022 became the third successive one where the platform achieved triple-digit growth.

During Q2 alone, the company claims to have signed up 150 new customers for GreenLake, including car manufacturing giant BMW Group and global payment systems provider Worldline, with HPE confirming that more than 1,600 enterprise customers now use the platform.

To ensure this momentum continues, the company is using its Discover conference to roll out a series of new features, services and branches to the GreenLake platform family, which are all set to become generally available in September 2022.

Chief among them is HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise, which offers a modular infrastructure setup that supports the deployment of bare metal, virtual machines and container-based workloads, and can be used to support both cloud-native and traditional workloads.

Other enhancements being rolled out to GreenLake are intended to bolster its backup and recovery, block storage, compute and hyper-converged capabilities. HPE also set out plans to expand the range of industry-specific cloud services available on the platform, with particular emphasis this time on meeting the needs of financial services companies.

As such, the company is preparing to roll out HPE GreenLake for Payments, which will provide an end-to-end, pay-per-use payments service to HPE GreenLake users, as well as HPE GreenLake with FIS Ethos, a real-time custom data platform that provides users with access to the data analytics technology created by financial services giant FIS.

“The innovations unveiled today further build on our vision to provide the market with an unmatched platform to unleash innovation and transformation,” said Neri.