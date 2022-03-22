BMW Group adopts HPE GreenLake to improve data management

Automobile manufacturer BMW Group has selected the GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to deliver its strategy to unify data management across its global locations and the cloud.

HPE will provide a number of services to BMW, including big data, backup, recovery and compliant archiving, to enable the car maker to manage distributed data via a single platform for a globally consistent cloud experience.

BMW plans to use HPE to help it analyse data collected from electric test cars across the globe to accelerate time to market. According to HPE, the data – such as battery temperature, power dissipation or vehicle speed – will be captured via analytics and data lakehouse platform HPE Ezmeral.

HPE said its Ezmeral platform offers BMW Group’s data scientists and engineers universal and direct access to the data, no matter its locality. It also provides a global catalogue of analytics tools and data operations processes for analysis and simulation.

The technology will be delivered as a service to BMW Group via the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, based on HPE Apollo and HPE ProLiant servers in globally distributed micro datacentres, in combination with a virtual desktop infrastructure.

“While data is becoming a key source of competitive advantage in the automotive industry, the complexity of data management is only increasing, driven by decentralisation and increasing volume, variety and velocity,” said HPE CEO and president Antonio Neri.

“We look forward to working with BMW Group to master that challenge by providing a unified cloud experience for the management of any data anywhere, which is a powerful foundation for unlocking its value.”

BMW Group is one of a number of customer wins for HPE, as it unveils a major enhancement to the GreenLake platform.

Enhancements to the platform include convergence of Aruba Central, to provide cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered network management, and a unified operational experience that HPE claims will provide a simplified view and access to all cloud services, spanning the entire HPE portfolio, with single sign-on access, security, compliance, elasticity and data protection.

Becoming available in June, HPE GreenLake Compute Ops Management is a cloud-native management console to access, monitor and manage servers. HPE claimed it could securely and easily automate compute lifecycle management across a customer’s compute environment.

HPE has also signed a new global agreement with Digital Realty, a global provider of cloud-and carrier-neutral datacentre, colocation and interconnection services. Through the agreement, Digital Realty will enable customers to run any HPE GreenLake service with colocation across 285 Digital Reality datacentres on six continents, which includes sites in 50 major cities.

According to HP, the agreement allows its customers to benefit from a seamless process with one agreement, invoice and integrated service management to speed time to value, sustainability objectives and innovation.