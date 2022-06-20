Tribunal rules in favour of HMRC as it pursues umbrella company for £11m in unpaid tax

The umbrella company community is facing renewed scrutiny over how some of its members operate, in the wake of news that one provider has been found to owe more than £11m in unpaid tax to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

A First-Tier Tribunal has ruled that Exchequer Solutions, a Chester-based umbrella company, owes “in excess of £11m” in National Insurance Contributions (NICs) and income tax to HMRC, due to the way it treated for tax the expenses paid out to its contractors.

As detailed in the write-up of the Tribunal’s decision, this case hinged on how the employment contracts between Exchequer Solutions and its contractors were conducted, in terms of whether they were employed by the company on a continuous basis or not.

“The key issue in this is whether [the company] employs the relevant individuals on a continuous basis under an overarching or umbrella contract of employment which covers all of their various assignments undertaken by a particular employee through [Exchequer Solutions] and includes any gaps between those assignments … or whether there is a series of separate contracts of employment in respect of each individual assignment,” the decision document stated.

“The importance of the distinction lies in the entitlement of the employees to be reimbursed for travel and subsistence expenses without that reimbursement being subject to tax or National Insurance Contributions (NICs).”

On this point, in instances where there exists an overarching contract of employment between the umbrella company and the contractor, each place of work they attend is classified as being a temporary workplace and expenses can be paid out on a tax-free basis.

Conversely, if each assignment the contractor takes on has its own contract in place, where they work is considered to be their “permanent workplace” and so any expenses they receive must be taxed accordingly. “Having carried out investigations, HMRC’s conclusion in this case is that there is no overarching contract of employment so that the payments relating to expenses are subject to income tax and under the [Pay-As-You-Earn] system and to NIC,” the case document continued.

Subsistence expenses Furthermore, if the company had engaged contractors on an overarching contract basis, PAYE and NIC would still be applied, because the company paid out subsistence expenses based on HMRC’s benchmark scale rates, which it was not entitled to do. As a result, the Tribunal was told that Exchequer Solutions owes “in excess of £11m” in unpaid PAYE and NICs, covering the 2013/14 to 2016/17 tax years, inclusively. “Although the amount of expenses in relation to each employee is relatively small, [the company] had many thousands of employees during the relevant period,” the document added. According to Exchequer Solutions’ most recent set of financial records, which were filed in December 2021 and cover the 12 months to 31 December 2020, the company had 1,358 contractors on its books during this period and made a loss of £372,031. The Tribunal judge backed HMRC’s assertions about Exchequer Solutions and its contractual arrangements, before ordering both parties to go away and agree how much tax the company should pay. “If no agreement is possible, each party should provide their own proposed directions, highlighting any areas of difference. Either party may, of course, apply for an extension of time for compliance with this direction if it considers that an agreement on the amount of any liabilities can be achieved without the need for a further hearing,” the document stated.